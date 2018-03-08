LETTER: Looking back at Littlehampton

I was fascinated to look at the nostalgia page of the Gazette and see Littlehampton town centre as I knew it in the 1960s and ’70s.

It was fascinating to see the variety of shops in Littlehampton town centre which I remember well.

Caffyns the traditional butchers, Gamleys toy shop, and Ockendens ironmongers were well-known businesses.

I also remember Bradleys clothes shop in Beach Road, which sold school uniforms and lots of children’ clothes.

Taylors was a popular grocers store in Surrey street and the Taylors Dairy in Wick.

Thanks go to Tyndall Jones and the team who researched this and came up with such a comprehensive history of the town centre retail stores.

David Nickless, Hampton Fields, Wick

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.