LETTER: Long may our NHS continue

I wanted to use your newspaper to express my sincere gratitude to all the nursing and domestic staff for the wonderful care and compassion shown to my father, John Sanderson, during his final days in Worthing Hospital.

All staff were caring and considerate and did their upmost to ensure that he was comfortable and could pass away peacefully.

At a difficult time for any family, this was a great comfort to us.

I am thankful, too, for the people of Worthing, who stood up when their hospital was threatened and made sure that it remained open to provide the great care my dad needed on his doorstep, which is where it should be.

My thanks especially to the wonderful staff at Castle ward – a shining example of the most important and greatest institution, the NHS. Long may it continue.

Phil Sanderson

Jarrett Street, Hull

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.