LETTER: Let’s hope the ban spreads

It’s welcome news that West Sussex County Council has banned new tenants on its land from snaring animals.

Let’s hope the ban spreads to established tenants and to other councils.

There is nothing pleasant about snares.

They just haven’t yet been banned countrywide because they are helping to preserve pheasants long enough to be shot, and this really isn’t good enough grounds for causing painful carnage among foxes, deer, badgers, hedgehogs, wild birds, rabbits, stoats, cats...

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge, Rustington