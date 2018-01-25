LETTER: Lagoon in Lalaland?

I don’t wish to sound sceptical but I received a flyer from the local Conservatives boasting about the proposed Worthing lagoon.

However, the council website has the following to say: “No exact costings are being put against as yet the scheme but the Council will seek to bring in investors to develop the schemes and attract central government grants for some elements.”

Apart from the peculiar use of the English language, it does suggest some of the plans are a bit pie in the sky – or lagoon in Lalaland.

Moreover, they have learnt nothing from the Carillion fiasco about the doubtful value of private sector involvement?

Derek McMillan

Pond Lane , Durrington

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.