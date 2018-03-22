LETTER: Keeping our streets clean

I was pleased to read in the Gazette of March 8 the letter from David Farrer-Brown, about litter in Lyminster Road.

I have tried for over a year to get our streets clean. The council and mayor said they would look into it but nothing gets done.

I have watched from my window workers parking their cars and eating in them, then throwing bottles and wrappers in the gutter.

My late husband always took a carrier bag in his car and put the rubbish in the dustbin when it was full.

It doesn’t take much to keep the streets clean, does it?

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road, Littlehampton

---

