LETTER: ‘It costs... it’s as simple as that...’

In response to Colin Maroney’s letter last week (Reporting a fault costs?).

The customer service phone number at the crossing is there for the customer to report anything not working.

The provider gives the customer a number to ring and the customer pays for the call.

That is how it works even though the number is a chargeable number for the customer doing their bit.

Simple as that.

Lester Orman

Whitelot Close

Southwick

---

