LETTER: Intelligent enough?

After listening to the dismal news and weather forecast, followed by comment on climate change and a plea to help save the elephants, I played a Louis Armstrong version of What a Wonderful World.

Yes, it is a wonderful world. And it’s not the elephants, whales, etc., that are causing all the troubles around the world – it’s the most intelligent animal, the human, who is responsible for pollution of air, sea and land, and over-population. Is it possible we are intelligent enough to save the planet?

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.