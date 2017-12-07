LETTER: In response to councillor...

I would like to respond to councillor Kevin Boram’s letter to the Herald.

Mr Boram takes as an example the Parcelforce development, currently being built, and reports that this has not attracted complaints about the construction work’s impact on traffic.

From this he concludes that ‘it would appear that developments can be constructed with acceptable impact on traffic’.

Unfortunately, this neglects to take into account that the main impact on traffic – which so very many people I talk to in Shoreham are worried about – is the impact after the development has been occupied, and people are living there, using their cars and making journeys - including many who did not live here before. This will be a cumulative detrimental effect too, as many more developments currently come on line in due course.

People just do not buy into those optimistic appraisals from developers and councils saying that ‘there will be no traffic or environmental impact from this scheme’.

Gerry Thompson

Connaught Avenue, Shoreham