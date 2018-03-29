LETTER: In agreement over bench

Thank goodness someone other than me thinks the Longest Bench – plus the East Beach Café, which I have heard called the ‘rust bucket’ – was a waste of money (letters, March 22).

I told the planners when it was first approved that it would not work along the seafront. Ron and I spent many an afternoon sitting in the brick shelters watching the activities along the seafront. Now there is nowhere to sit when it is wet and windy.

I miss the two white huts. One used to sell hot food and the other ice creams, sweets, etc. That, to me, is a seaside café – not the expensive ‘rust bucket’.

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road Littlehampton

