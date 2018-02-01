LETTER: If only offer had been local...

I’ve been walking my dogs down the beach and after paying my 60p hourly ticket this Sunday I noticed that there was a three pence per litre reduction on fuel at Esso fuel.

I smiled and realised that if I filled my car I’d recoup my parking charge and have enough money for a newspaper with my saving.

Off I go, thinking that it’s a nice idea for our local council to team up with a local business and reward the people paying for the car parking at this time of year.

Until, on presentation of the voucher, the very nice young person informed me that this discount offer, printed in bright red on the back of the parking ticket, was only redeemable in Esso... Worthing! Ridiculous!

Richard Berryman

Barn Close

Littlehampton

