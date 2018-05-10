LETTER: ‘I hope thief is proud of actions’

At the beginning of last week, I went out to Ferring Nurseries to buy some beautiful potted containers and tubs of plants and shrubs to cheer up the outside of my house.

I was extremely disappointed to discover that, two days after watering all of them in, some kind person decided to come along overnight and steal my lovely red double-headed rhododendron in full bud from outside my home.

As I’m disabled I don’t find it easy to plant these containers up myself and the staff at the nursery had made a fantastic job of doing them for me. I hope the person that just came and stole them feels really proud of themselves.

I find it unbelievable that it is no longer possible to be able to leave some plants and shrubs outside your home to enjoy without someone just coming and taking them – I hope they are proud of themselves!

Barbara Cook

Kingsland Road, Broadwater

