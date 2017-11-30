LETTER: HS2 or better crossing safety?

Our MP Nick Gibb is right to question the safety of the level crossing at Toddington Lane.

But both he and the government should be questioning the spending of billions of pounds on the HS2 line to Birmingham (a vanity project that will prove to be a white elephant) when the money could be better spent now to eliminate all level crossings on busy roads across the country holding up vehicle drivers on roads and restricting the frequency of trains – Southern’s Westway service alone has over 20 level crossings between Brighton and Portsmouth.

That service will never improve whilst those restrictions are in place.

PS: Mr Lee Smith’s bridge at Arundel – great idea, the best yet.

Mr K. Paine

