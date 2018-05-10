LETTER: ‘Housing plans are a disgrace’

Does anyone agree with me that the apparent approval for private housing in Albion Street by Adur council is a disgrace?

With the hundreds of privately owned homes being planned between there and the town centre, this is an opportunity to build some much-needed council houses, or sheltered housing. Especially as council housing is being sacrificed for this development!

Tony Morris, chairman of sheltered housing in Adur, has been reported in this paper (April 19, page 9)as ‘being disappointed’ at the lack of sheltered housing in Adur. The council should really think about something other than the money that can be made selling of our assets and the rates paid on the developments.

Ted Kelly

Brighton Road, Shoreham

