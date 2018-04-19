LETTER: Hoping for lost purse’s return

On Saturday afternoon I lost my purse in Rustington.

It is a small turquoise fabric purse with a key ring.

It has sentimental meaning to me and in it was a token I got from Rome many years ago. If anyone found it, please can you return it to me? You can keep the money in it if you need it.

Mo Vincent

Mendip Close

East Preston

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.