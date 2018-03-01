LETTER: Helping the homeless

Having been homeless only recently I found it very stressful that Arun Distirct Council’s homes department is very understaffed and the situation is exacerbated when a member of staff is frequently off sick and no one picks up their work or apparently checks their phone messages.

I wonder how many people lose out because of this?

I currently need to access my belongings in storage and still await a response.

Homelessness is an increasing problem in this country. Those in need need prompt efficient help.

If a member of staff is off sick for an extended period of time what happens then? Not a lot, apparently.

Jerry Forbes

Pier Road

Littlehampton

---

