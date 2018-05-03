LETTER: Good move or a ‘stealth tax’?

The round up of the courts (April 19) was entirely taken up by people who had been fined for dropping cigarette ends. Meanwhile, fly-tipping across Sussex is on the increase and dogs’ mess, far more hazardous on our pavements than cigarette ends, is everywhere.

Wouldn’t it be better to go after those who are really blighting our area?

Or am I missing the point and it’s all just another stealth tax to gather revenue for local councils and the CPS?

Presumably those wardens penalising people from dropping a single tiny piece of litter are on a healthy commission? Perhaps we should be told.

Giles Sharp

Park Lane Southwick

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.