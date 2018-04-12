LETTER: Glad to see blitz on litter issue

I’m glad to see that there is a blitz on dropping cigarette ends and other litter in public places.

Littering is so entrenched that it will take shock fines to change attitudes.

I used to go out litter-picking and there were people dropping cigarette ends where we’d obviously just cleaned.

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge Rustington

