LETTER: Getting older and wiser?

I would like to thank Gary Hughesdon for standing up for the residents of Littehampton against the gangs of youths.

One day, when the boys get older, they might get wiser.

You have to show kids who’s boss from a very early age. You won’t regret it.

I once read that between the ages of 13 and 17 you think you know it all, but when you reach 20 to 25 you know that was silly.

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road Littlehampton

