LETTER: Genuine local government?

It has to be wondered if we have genuine local government today.

Responsible for what is needed locally by local people, or, in fact, merely local organs of central government.

More concerned about a redundant form of gross domestic product, money, and numbers, in particular now build houses by numbers. Global need today is about international co-operation for mutual autonomous benefit and not raw competition.

Even Mr Trump in his bizarre way realises that.

R.W. Standing, Sea Road, East Preston

