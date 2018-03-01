LETTER: Garden bin cost ‘astronomical’

I would like to agree with Neil Wilson’s letter (Herald, February 15) – the rise in the cost of the garden bin is astronomical.

When I first got my bin it was £52. Not an unreasonable sum. From the list below you will see how it has risen over the years: 2014, £60; 2015, £62; 2016, £65; 2017, £70 and now the council wants £80.

I understand that all the garden waste is composted but when I enquired if I could purchase some of the compost I was told that, no, it was not for sale but is used in the parks and public gardens.

So the council get the best of both worlds, free compost paid for by the local residents.

May I suggest that the council do not complain if there is an increase in the fly tipping of garden rubbish as they will only have itself to blame.

Malcolm Brett

Boundary Road

Lancing

