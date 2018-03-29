LETTER: From ‘a friend of Sussex’...

The Irish have St Patrick and the Scots have St Andrew and Sussex has St Richard.

Our patron saint was the Bishop of Chichester from 1197 to 1253. Today, his day is June 16, which is also Sussex Day. His Feast Day was April 3, but the Church changed it as the original date clashed with Easter time.

Sussex is a very old county. There were Saxon kings long before England was ever thought of!

Sussex Day is the one day set aside for the whole of Sussex to simply take a look at our wonderful county.

Ian Steedman

(a friend of Sussex)

St George’s Road, Worthing

