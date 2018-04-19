LETTER: Footing the bill for fault calls

Yes, it is that simple, Lester Orman (Opinion, April 12). You are right that someone has to pay for the calls to advise the traffic signals firm that they have faulty equipment.

However, let us not hope that the business and commercial industry will not take it up. I see a cost-conscious accountant in every firm saying that if the traffic signals people can get the Muggins Joe Public to pay for the calls to them, why don’t they abandon all their free (0800) telephone numbers and get the customer to pay. That could go for free post as well.

In fact, we could all help the cash-strapped government finances by paying for any emergency 999 calls we might have to make, couldn’t we? Yes, simple, Mr Orman, isn’t it?

Colin Maroney

Highfield Gardens

Rustington

---

