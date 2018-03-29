LETTER: ‘Flooding’ in Lancing...

Page 3 of last week’s Lancing Herald: a West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We received an out-of-hours emergency call to flooding on the road. Two-way lights were put up as a safety precaution. However, no flooding was found, so the traffic lights will be removed as soon as possible.”

Page 1 of last week’s Lancing Herald: a photo of flooding on the road and two-way lights still in place.

Someone should have gone to Specsavers!

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

Lancing

---

