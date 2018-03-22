LETTER: Festival: hopes for more success

Regarding the Worthing Festival of Music & Arts, my letter of two weeks ago, I know, has attracted a fair amount of interest.

Unfortunately, some categories in the festival have only one or two entrants. This includes Bible Reading (for the over-60s). Personally, I have nothing to complain about, since this has resulted in me winning the cup for the last four years.

But, I know there are many excellent readers in our town’s churches. For some reason, they don’t take part.

The written comments given by the professional adjudicators can be most helpful for improving and reading in front of an audience helps build self-confidence.

Most of the other categories are well subscribed to, but there are exceptions.

I would like to add that everyone connected with the festival takes it very seriously, as I have already mentioned in my first letter.

I sincerely hope that as a result of highlighting our excellent festival it will be even more successful.

John Houghton

Amrbose Place Worthing

