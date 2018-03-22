LETTER: Everyone could be a winner

Many of our parish and town councils in Arun, and our district council, have three things in common.

Number one: they have a shortage of doctors in their area. Number two: they all have reserve deposits in the bank. Number three: all areas are having masses of new houses built, to cope with the numbers demanded by central government.

Why don’t we ask our councils if they would approach their local developers to sell them two houses at an advantageous price, then they could offer these houses, in each area, to doctors, who would agree to stay for at least a fixed term, on a rental basis only?

It would be like keeping the council’s money in the bank, but the return from the rent on the property would be greater than the interest they could earn from the banks.

The house should also prove to be a capital investment for the future.

This way the councils and the developers would be going some way to providing much needed infrastructure, i.e., doctors for Arun. Who would benefit? Everyone.

Terry Ellis

North Ham Road, Littlehampton

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.