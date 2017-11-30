LETTER: ‘Elderly’ is not appropriate

Two women died on Wednesday night. Your news report called them ‘elderly’.

I suspect that if two men had been killed, one of whom only in his 60s, they would not have been called elderly.

It implies a reduction in faculties. A couple of old women, driving into a wall.

I know we can’t speculate about foxes in the road or a brain embolism at the wheel, but something in your report suggests people who perhaps shouldn’t have been driving, when I happen to know that their intelligence and competence was not in question. In these days of retirement driven ever further off, and people continuing in professional active lives well into their 70s, ‘elderly’ is not an appropriate word to use, I feel.

Hazel Child

Congreve Road

Worthing