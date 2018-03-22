LETTER: Either altruistic or amoral?

We live in a democracy, and that means either it purports to be altruistic, or is amoral.

If the former, then we need to be sure today, more than ever before, that all forms of commerce are primarily for the public benefit. Or at least not detrimental.

With robotics looming on the horizon, it must be an imperative that these do not simply reduce employment, but finance the movement of people to social and health services. And no form of commerce can be justified by its happening to employ people.

If some activity such as drugs and betting are detrimental to society then employment in them detracts from society. It is an absurd kind of GDP that counts ’good’ and ‘bad’ commerce as one.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road, East Preston

