LETTER: Easter images stir memories

Easter is again upon us, reminding us of the crucifixtion of Jesus Christ, and the constant wars mostly caused by different religions throughout the world.

I have taken pictures of large musical stage productions at theatres in Worthing and Brighton for over 65 years, and these two of my favourite pictures portray the intolerance and cruelty of mankind.

Note the expression on the faces of the crowd as they berate the stricken form of Jesus.

The musical Jesus Christ Supertar was produced by the Worthing Musical Comedy Society, at the Connaught Theatre, Worthing, in 2014, with Mark Gordon outstanding as Jesus Christ. I will again be in atttendance with my camera, despite my age of 90, at the dress rehearsal of the company’s latest musical production, Meet Me in St Louis, at the Connaught, from May 1 to 5, at a cost of staging the event, approximatly £60,000.

Brings back fond memories of the late Judy Garland film, and myself as a guest performer with Zoe Wright singing the Trolly Song at a concert staged by the Durrington PTA, at the Pier Pavilion many years ago.

I have been off my Trolly ever since.

Ernie Barnes

Fircroft Avenue, Lancing

