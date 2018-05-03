LETTER: Drivers: use your indicators

Why is it that so many drivers cannot be bothered to use their indicators?

If one takes the first exit at a roundabout, the left indicator should be on. If taking the third or fourth exit, then the right should be on until passing the exit before the one that one is taking, the left should then be on.

Drivers who go right round a roundabout without indicating show no consideration to other drivers and could cause an accident.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road Littlehampton

