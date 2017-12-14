LETTER: Dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly?

Whilst enjoying a cup of coffee with a friend at a local coffee shop recently, another customer came in with some dogs.

I was very surprised, as I thought dogs (except guide dogs) were not allowed in food-outlet premises.

Talking to the staff later I was informed that all coffee shops are ‘dog-friendly’ to encourage customers!

I wonder if other readers enjoy having coffee with strange dogs shaking themselves and sniffing bags?

Maybe, like me, they prefer ‘non-dog-friendly’ coffee shops, if there are any locally?

Miss F.P. Stephenson

Wykeham Court

Worthing