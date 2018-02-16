LETTER: Disgusted by amount of litter

I walked from my house on the Goring/Ferring border, with grandson in pram, to Rose Walk, Worthing, and was absolutely disgusted by the amount of rubbish on the pavement and verges.

So, I got a huge carrier bag on the way back and picked up all this rubbish from the Shaftesbury Avenue lights to Aldsworth Avenue. The bag was totally full.

So sad to think people are just dropping this when walking, or it is thrown out of vehicles. So, please stop doing this!

Tina Russell

Singleton Crescent

Goring

