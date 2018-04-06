LETTER: Debt: there is help and hope

I am writing to you to make you aware of the findings of a new report published by UK charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

Many are unable to provide for their children, have enough food to eat, enjoy hot water or heat on a winter’s day and, on average, they have 11 different creditors chasing for unpaid debts. Tragically, these things lead to almost four in ten considering taking their own life when they first call CAP for help.

Typically, people slip deeply into debt because of the emotional trauma of losing a loved one, a failed relationship or giving up work to care for a sick family member. When financial pressures start to bite, there are few personal reserves left to tackle the issues and the downward spiral deepens.

Thankfully, over the last two years, the Littlehampton CAP Debt Centre has helped to make visible again dozens who were missing society because of poverty. They have found community and been given financial skills to last a lifetime.

CAP debt counselling services are given free of charge, with each person visited in their own home by someone from the Littlehampton debt centre.

Working with CAP head office specialists, they are offered support until each becomes debt free.

However bad the situation may be, it is important to remember that there is always hope.

If any of the above describes you or someone that you know then call 0800 326 0006 or support CAP via capuk.org/donate

Carol Boreham

Manager, Littlehampton Debt Centre,

c/o The Wickbourne Centre Clun Road, Wick Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

