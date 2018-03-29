LETTER: Dear daffodil smashers...

Whispering Smith is right: getting pleasure from trampling daffodils in Mewsbrook Park, or anywhere else, is the result of some quite nasty emotional problems – and as this vandalism happens every year, it obviously isn’t a very effective way of getting over your problems.

So, whoever you are, daffodil smashers, please bear in mind that the best way of dealing with problems is to deal with them, not to go out in a huff and smash something.

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge

Rustington

