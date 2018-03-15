LETTER: Cycling on the pavements

I was very interested to read the letter from Martin Mays (March 1) about cycling on pavements. I have written before about Littlehampton people riding on our town-centre pavements and along the seafront.

Two police officers were in our town centre last half-term. I asked them if a gang of boys were allowed to ride their bikes through the town and was told they had just told them off. But the boys were not taking any notice.

There used to be a sign saying ‘no cycling’, or there was a £100 on-the-spot fine.

Why doesn’t the council put up notices, or would that be a waste of money?

I thought people’s safety came first.

I keep on about what we pay council tax for. It seems to me it’s a waste of time voting when our money is spent on things that are not important and not on things like keeping toilets open all year round and keeping people safe from selfish cyclists who are too lazy to walk through town and along the seafront.

I have lived in Littlehampton for 47 years and have never seen nor heard such rudeness – as Martin said, you only get sworn at. It’s happened to me more than once.

If those boys were mine they would get their mouths washed out with soap.

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road Littlehampton

