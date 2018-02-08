LETTER: County’s roads are a disgrace

The state of the roads in West Sussex is a national disgrace.

Upon reporting potholes to West Sussex County Council, one is told: “That’s on our list to repair.”

When they finally get round to the repair, it’s just patched and two or three months later reappears.

I also complained about the lack of white lines and cats’ eyes on the A259 between Worthing and Bognor, but little is done!

When I visited Wales last year, we found the condition of roads excellent. Perhaps West Sussex County Council should look there for inspiration.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road

Littlehampton

