LETTER: Counting the councillors

The number of Labour councillors in Worthing has increased 500 per cent. In Adur 400 per cent.

This may be portrayed as ‘disappointing‘ by the BBC and your good selves. To us simple country folk it is nothing short of a blooming miracle.

Derek McMillan

Pond Lane

Durrington

---

