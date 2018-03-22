LETTER: Councillor backs bypass calls

I am delighted to support the Bypass Not A27 Throughpass’s campaign to get a ‘Bypass for Worthing and Lancing Now.

As a Worthing borough councillor for Salvington Ward, I know how important it is for residents that the congestion and pollution caused by slow-moving and stationary traffic is addressed by a proper bypass. It was great to see and hear the fantastic support from road users for all the campaigners who braved the cold at Grove Lodge roundabout on Thursday, March 8, to launch the new campaign.

Recent roadworks in the area demonstrate that doing roadworks along the existing A27 route would not only cause gridlock on already overcrowded roads, but could make Worthing a virtual no-go area. No-one would be going anywhere with nose-to-tail traffic for three or more years of construction.

Taking away a lot of the traffic would alleviate the current horrendous pollution at Grove Lodge and make the area much safer for Worthing College students.

I fully support the continuing campaign to push for a northern bypass for the town and urge everyone in Salvington Ward and throughout the Worthing and Lancing area to sign the petition – a link can be found on the group’s website: www.bypassnota27throughpass.org

Like many residents, I believe that Worthing deserves better.

Dr Heather Mercer

Pembury Close

Worthing

