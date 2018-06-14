LETTER: Could pub be opened again?

It is great news that one of Worthing’s traditional-looking English pubs, The Wheatsheaf, now closed and on the doorstep of the town hall, will not be destroyed by developers.

Maybe the council could take it over or set it up as a community pub and sell traditionally brewed English ales at sensible prices. It could be good for the town’s tourism.

Maybe whoever runs it might make a good profit?

I had my first pint in this pub in my teens, and I hope I haven’t had my last.

Ian Hunt

Pavilion Road

Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.