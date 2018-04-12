LETTER: Could pier be focal point?

I have a suggestion for an informal event to celebrate our wonderful Worthing Pier over the weekend of June 16 and 17, when the Rowing Regatta takes place.

Worthing Pier is one of the best seafront attractions – and a free one, too!

Our pier is not only a superb vantage point for people of all ages to watch the Regatta, but also has much else to enjoy free including the fascinating ‘glass windows’, other colourful artistic displays and watching the sea-fish anglers, while the ice cream kiosk offers great value, the Southern Pavilion caters for all, and not forgetting the amusement hall!

Some colourful bunting and balloons with maybe a children’s ‘treasure hunt’ could enhance the attraction and not cost a great deal for a sponsor!

Stuart Elms

Rackham Road

Tarring

