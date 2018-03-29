LETTER: Could £9billion have fixed holes?

It needs to be said the campaign on potholes could end if only this government had not wasted the £9billion on all-new electricity and gas meters, which is a waste of public money and will result in private utility companies making even more money on the backs of consumers, a totally pointless exercise .

Instead, use the £9billion on upgrading our road network, surely this money would have been well spent.

Lionel Parsons

Pratton Avenue

Lancing

---

