LETTER: Congratulating the council

This a rare event. I am writing to congratulate Adur council.

The exhibition that was organised for the new homes in Albion Street, Southwick, was very good and informative.

It’s a shame little less is from Adur & Worthing councils, but there you go.

I support the new homes in Albion Street.

Mind you, it’s hard not to support the plan when you consider they are replacing a dilapidated row of houses and a boat.

Tom O’Neill

Old Shoreham Road

Shoreham

