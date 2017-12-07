LETTER: Community road solution?

I note that the letters section is discussing the gridlock in Shoreham High Street.

I have been involved, through a business partnership of which I am a director, for several years on this issue, and it would seem to very clearly come down to the following.

The highway authority for this road is West Sussex County Council. They have commissioned at least three reports over the last four or five years to look at this area, and all have stated that actions should be taken on subjects such as the bus stops and the way in which the traffic flows, affected by the pedestrian crossings.

The area is also in an Air Quality Management Area. The automatic reporting equipment has been out of service for some two years, and although the latest report by Adur council states it will be replaced by late 2017, I am not aware if this has been done. All the measurements according to the report are estimates and over the previous five years the levels have been only just below the accepted levels.

I took it upon myself to discuss the road marking at the Ropetackle roundabout with the highways authority, as the ‘keep clear’ roads marking had worn off. After several pointed emails , these were re-marked.

The latest situation from the WSCC area manager for highways and transport in the area is that any plan to deal with the bus stop numbers and locations as well as the pedestrian crossings (that are old technology and could be replaced to assist the traffic flow, but no funds exist) is that any scheme would need to be proposed as a Community Highways Scheme, and sent to WSCC for consideration.

I will leave you with that thought, if the community of Shoreham wishes to become active in drawing up such a proposal.

John Haffenden

Kings Walk, Shoreham Beach