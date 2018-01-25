LETTER: Come on and wake up...

Having lived abroad for 17 years, we decided to move back to Worthing in December.

On our first Sunday out, at a birthday dinner for our friends 80th, we parked in the car park at Denton Gardens, only to get a £50 parking ticket. I can’t believe you have to pay to park on a Sunday. No wonder people flock to the garden centres.

We then decided last Saturday to go by bus to the town in the evening for a meal, only to find that we couldn’t get home by bus as the last one leaves at 8.30pm.

Speaking to other people, they tell me that they cannot go to the theatre, cinema or restaurant in the evening as they cannot get back home.

Come on, Worthing. Wake up. No wonder it’s called the dead centre of Sussex.

Rick Greet

Littlehampton Road, Worthing

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.