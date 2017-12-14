LETTER: Chill wind or raging gale?

According to an article in the Herald & Gazette, average ticket prices across Britain will go up by 3.4 per cent on January 2, and it quoted the passenger watchdog Transport Focus as saying that it compared the news to ‘a chill wind’ blowing down platforms because many passengers’ incomes were stagnating or falling.

A chill wind? If an annual season ticket from Worthing to London costs around £4,600 that works out at about £19 a return journey, assuming that the commuters work 48 weeks a year, over a five day week.

However, if I turn up at the station, wanting to make the same journey at the same time, it is going to cost me over £50.

I would suggest that it’s not just a chill wind but a raging gale that batters non-commuting rail passengers, whilst commuters only suffer a gentle, summer breeze.

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

Lancing