LETTER: Celebrating our patron saint?

Last Monday was St George’s Day – the patron saint of England. Not Ireland or Wales, but England.

My partner and I walked through the town expecting to see at least one flag but, to our disgust, there was not one flag with a red cross on it.

I know from looking on Facebook that Emsworth and Portsmouth both had St George’s Day parades. Not here in Worthing.

Being a veteran, I believe in England and our traditions or I would not have served my Queen and country. But obviously no-one else in Worthing thinks the same as I do. We celebrate St Patrick’s Day with flags all over the place and green hats everywhere, so what is wrong with celebrating our patron saint’s day?

We walked into a shop during the week and asked if they had any St George’s flags and the answer astonished me. We were told they were not allowed to sell them in case they offended anyone.

I love my country or I would not have served. But if the present government asked me to serve again, even though I am now 64, I would say no. If Her Majesty the Queen asked the same thing of me I would.

Someone has got to make a stand for our traditions and our beliefs or we can no longer call ourselves English.

MR R. Harman

Brighton Road Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.