LETTER: Care could not have been better

Could I please thank both A&E and staff of Chanctonbury Ward at Worthing Hospital for their care?

I was admitted in the early hours of March 7 with a broken ankle.

My thanks to the ambulance crew, Stephen and two ladies whose names I missed.

The ward staff were top-class in their care, as were all other disciplines and to my surprise, my injury could have been treated as a day case, had theatre time been available.

On discharge on March 14 I was worried that my lift wouldn’t be able to collect me, so a fellow patient, Gary, loaned me £7. I have sent my thanks to him already.

Marianne Griffiths, you are doing a great job.

Mr M Saunders

Lyndhurst Road Worthing

