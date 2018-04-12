LETTER: Can we get on with the work?

I have complained more times than I care to remember about the eyesore that is the boat and derelict buildings along Albion Street in Southwick (Row of properties could be redeveloped into 53 flats, Shoreham Herald, April 5).

The plan to develop this stain on our seafront is long overdue.

I’ve now visited the exhibition and I’ve read the brochure. Please let’s get on with it.

Miles Groom

Southwick Square Southwick

