LETTER: Brilliant show put on by group

As the saying goes, better late than never, so I am writing to congratulate the Rustington Players on their latest play – a marvellous murder-mystery by Agatha Christie.

Many thanks to all involved.

We were kept in suspense until the very end.

We now look forward to their next performance in June: A Bunch of Amateurs, which is a comedy.

We all appreciate the variety of plays that they put on, and all the hard work and rehearsing that goes with each one.

Di Brown

Stepping Stones Group Broadmark Lane Rustington

