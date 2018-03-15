LETTER: Branch has now disbanded

It is sad to report that the Royal Naval Association, Littlehampton Branch, was disbanded in February.

All members gathered at the Arun View Inn for the final branch lunch on Thursday, March 8. Our thanks go to the staff for providing an excellent meal.

John French

Former secretary

Southfields Road, Littlehampton

