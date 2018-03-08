LETTER: Big thank-you to toddlers

On behalf of Barnardo’s, please can I say a big thank-you to the toddlers in Worthing who took part in one of our Big Toddle events in 2017?

Together they raised an amazing £861.45 to help transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children.

Nurseries, playgroups and parents all got involved in organising events and helping their little ones to dress up and take part in the short sponsored walk.

This just goes to show the generosity and enthusiasm of the people of Worthing for helping other families.

Of course, I am sure those taking part had great fun too.

This year’s Big Toddle theme is ‘nature’ and children will be encouraged to wear fancy dress to reflect the great outdoors. All money raised at the 2018 Toddle events across Worthing will be used to support vulnerable children who live locally and beyond.

If you’re interested in taking part in this year’s Big Toddle week, which runs from June 18-24 and you can find everything you need by visiting www.bigtoddle.co.uk and registering for your Big Toddle fundraising pack, or calling 0800 008 7005. Thank you for your support.

Jonathan Whalley, Barnardo’s South East and Anglia Regional Director

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.